Watch: Kang Dong Won And Lee Jung Hyun Battle For Survival In Zombie-Infested Korea In “Peninsula” Trailer

The upcoming movie “Peninsula” has launched one other trailer!

“Peninsula” is the sequel to the 2016 hit zombie horror movie “Prepare to Busan.” 4 years have handed because the occasions within the first movie, and Korea is in ruins, overrun by zombies.

The action-packed trailer shares a peek on the thrilling plot. It begins off with Kang Dong Won asking, “Are you loopy? You need us to go in there once more?” He’s referring to the zombie-infested space that they have to trespass to be able to acquire one thing that can earn them plenty of cash.

Kang Dong Won and his two companions enter the realm, however they’re not anticipating an ambush by each rabid zombies and sinister people. Kang Dong Won is thankfully saved by Lee Jung Hyun and her crew. Nonetheless, his companions aren’t so fortunate as they’re captured by the troopers of Unit 631 who have been initially on a mission to guard individuals however finally misplaced their humanity and cause, leaving solely intuition and barbarism that made them extra threatening than zombies.

Now Kang Dong Won and Lee Jung Hyun should wage warfare towards each zombies and people to be able to keep alive.

Watch the trailer under!

“Peninsula” will premiere in July.

In the meantime, watch “Prepare to Busan” with English subtitles under:

