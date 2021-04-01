Watch: Kang Ha Neul And Chun Woo Hee Are Connected By A Heartwarming Letter In Trailer For Upcoming Film

Kang Ha Neul and Chun Woo Hee’s upcoming movie “Story of You and the Rain (literal title)” launched a touching new trailer!

“Story of You and the Rain” is about Younger Ho (Kang Ha Neul) and So Hee (Chun Woo Hee), who turn into one another’s sources of consolation in life by exchanging handwritten letters.

The teaser begins with Younger Ho dashing in the direction of the mailman, hinting at how Younger Ho and So Hee’s relationship begins with a single letter. Younger Ho introduces the movie by means of the voice over, “This can be a story about ready.” The teaser continues to point out additional perception into Younger Ho, who’s in his third yr of retaking school entrance exams and doesn’t have any huge objectives.

His pal asks, “How are you getting a cellphone now when it’s already the twenty first century.” Younger Ho sounds skeptical, however he will get childishly excited to see a flip cellphone with a display that additionally swivels vertically. Nonetheless, he rapidly turns into critical once more when he asks, “Do you bear in mind Gong So Yeon?”

Recklessly, Younger Ho sends a letter to his childhood pal So Yeon. He writes, “I don’t know in the event you’ll be put at a loss by this sudden letter. We went to the identical elementary faculty, however you most likely don’t bear in mind.”

So Hee receives the letter rather than her older sister So Yeon, who’s in poor health, and she or he sends Younger Ho a reply with just a few guidelines. “I feel I bear in mind you. Thanks for the letter. I hope you stick to a couple tips. Don’t ask questions, don’t say to fulfill up, and don’t come discover me.”

As the 2 step by step turn into nearer by means of the letter trade, Younger Ho asks, “In the event you give me the chance, may we probably meet on the final day of this yr?”

The brand new teaser makes viewers reminisce concerning the days with out smartphones because it portrays the heart-fluttering look ahead to a response from somebody you want. The upcoming movie will heat the hearts of viewers by means of a nostalgic vibe as Yong Ho and So Hee consolation one another and mature as they discover a path of their very own.

“Story of You and the Rain” premieres on April 28. Watch the complete teaser under!

