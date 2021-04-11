Watch: Kang Ha Neul And Chun Woo Hee Show Their Love For Music In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Kang Ha Neul and Chun Woo Hee would be the subsequent company on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

Kang Ha Neul and Chun Woo Hee are the celebs of the brand new movie “Story of You and the Rain,” a few man named Younger Ho and a girl named So Hee who consolation one another by means of handwritten letters.

Similar to their film’s title, the 2 actors seem on the “Wonderful Saturday” set below an umbrella like a scene from a romance film. Kang Ha Neul quickly shares his love for rock ballads, naming Buzz and several other different bands that he likes. He additionally exhibits his ability in the case of transcribing lyrics, however makes the solid giggle along with his well-known politeness in all conditions.

In the meantime, Chun Woo Hee finds the entire thing amusing, even laughing to the purpose of tears at Moon Se Yoon’s jokes. She additionally exhibits herself to be a “hidden ace” and divulges that she practiced with the songs from the early 2000s at residence.

This episode will air on April 17 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview under!

