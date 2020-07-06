Watch: Kang Ho Dong Dances To EXO’s “Growl” In New “Ask Us Something” Spin-Off Program Teaser

Kang Ho Dong exhibits off his budding dance expertise in a brand new teaser for a spin-off phase of “Ask Us Something”!

In the brand new spin-off program, every member of “Ask Us Something” will attend “Brother Faculty” (literal title) to be taught varied new expertise via after-school courses. Kang Ho Dong would be the first member to attend “Brother Faculty,” and he’ll try to overcome the ability of dancing like an idol with the assistance of Tremendous Junior’s Shindong.

Beforehand on “Ask Us Something,” Kang Ho Dong has expressed a want to be taught varied idols’ dances, even performing covers of songs from I.O.I, Sunmi, MOMOLAND, and EXO. By means of his classes with Shindong, Kang Ho Dong will lastly get to meet his long-cherished want. Shindong and Kang Ho Dong name themselves Dong Dong Shin Ki as a reference to TVXQ, who’re referred to as Dong Bang Shin Ki in Korean.

Kang Ho Dong commented, “Truly, I’ve wished to bounce ever since the time once I would announce the welcoming dance ceremony on ‘Match Made in Heaven.’ My purpose via this program is to indicate everybody a cool efficiency that exhibits off my completely remodeled dance expertise.”

The manufacturing group added, “Kang Ho Dong’s ardour for dance is past our imaginations. His type is unexpectedly lovely, so we’re anticipating that his ability might shock everybody by the point the after-school class ends. Ensure to maintain an eye fixed out for his teamwork along with his dancing senior Shindong.”

The brand new teaser options Kang Ho Dong in a observe room as EXO’s “Growl” performs within the background. He exhibits off particular strikes from the dance whereas he says in his voiceover, “In this world, there are two varieties of individuals: Those that dance, and those that don’t. I, Kang Ho Dong, have determined to now not ignore the itch within me. Are you able to fall in love with dance along with me?” The teaser ends with Kang Ho Dong making an attempt to observe EXO’s “Growl” as Shindong appears on from the nook, however he bursts into laughter as he exclaims, “I can’t do that!”

The primary episode of the brand new phase will air on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST after the “Ask Us Something” broadcast through JTBC’s tv channel in addition to their YouTube channel.

