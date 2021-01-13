Watch: Kang In Soo And Lee Sang React To Fan Comments And Sing Together In Interview For “Want You Talk Stay”

Kang In Soo and Lee Sang not too long ago participated in an unique interview with Rakuten Viki for “Want You Talk Stay.”

“Want You Talk Stay” is a particular manufacturing for followers of “Want You: Your Melody From My Coronary heart,” a romance drama about Kang In Soo (Kang In Soo), a busker who hopes to show his love for music right into a full-time profession, and Yoon Sang Yi (Lee Sang), a keyboardist who discovers him and invitations him to hitch his document label’s rookie discovery challenge. Kang In Soo accepts the supply and his relationship with Yoon Sang Yi begins to develop as they stay and work on music collectively.

“Want You Talk” is a present arrange in a fan assembly format, that includes a particular Q&A session during which the 2 actors take questions from their followers and share behind-the-scenes tales from set.

In the unique interview, Kang In Soo and Lee Sang responded to fan feedback that complimented the drama’s cinematography and music and expressed pleasure for what’s to come back, in addition to the hope that the characters will stay life sooner or later.

The 2 actors have been additionally requested to sing a few of their favourite songs and confirmed off their beautiful voices (with Lee Sang accompanying them each on guitar) with quick snippets of “Celebrity” by The Carpenters, “Misplaced Stars” by Adam Levine, and “Nearer to You,” an OST from their drama.

