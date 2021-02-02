Watch: Kang Tae Oh And Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung Show Off Their Perfect Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “Run On”

JTBC’s “Run On” has revealed a behind-the-scenes take a look at some cute scenes within the drama’s current episodes!

“Run On” tells the story of individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator. Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung performs Web optimization Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO, and Kang Tae Oh is artwork pupil Lee Younger Hwa.

The behind-the-scenes video begins with Kang Tae Oh training his finest pet impression as he tries to resolve one of the best ways to bark in his scene with Sooyoung. Already embarrassed on the considered his upcoming strains, Kang Tae Oh guarantees the director, “Once we begin filming I’ll do an excellent job.”

True to his phrase, Kang Tae Oh recites his strains in an expert method as soon as the cameras begin rolling, however Sooyoung can’t assist however smile after he says, “Take me for a stroll, woof woof.” The pair strive once more, however this time Kang Tae Oh bumps into the close by door and lets out a cry of ache. Sooyoung covers her mouth in shock as she asks if he’s okay earlier than laughing at his clumsiness.

As soon as they resume filming, the director tries to encourage Kang Tae Oh, telling him to be extra assured. Sooyoung makes an attempt to provide him recommendation, however Kang Tae Oh means that she ought to say the road as a substitute. Ignoring her protests, he continues, “As a substitute of ‘woof,’ how about you strive a extra resounding ‘bark’? I feel you’d do an excellent job.” Each actors then start laughing as they focus on their barking approach.

Kang Tae Oh makes an attempt to regain his composure to movie the scene once more, and though the director says “Okay,” Sooyoung objects and asks to movie yet one more time. Earlier than the take, she coaches Kang Tae Oh to assist him get within the zone, saying, “Don’t consider it as you making an attempt to behave cute. Simply consider it like, ‘That’s proper, I’m a pet, so take me for a stroll.’” They lastly wrap up the scene after yet one more take, and Sooyoung offers Kang Tae Oh a excessive 5 as she compliments him.

Whereas ready to movie the following scene, Kang Tae Oh sits on the mattress drawing a tree. Simply as he’s about to placed on the ending touches, Sooyoung seems and rubs an eraser over the center of it. Kang Tae Oh seems to be up on the digital camera with a stern expression earlier than laughing and saying in a joking method, “I’m speechless.” Sooyoung later tells him that she made his contrived drawing look extra pure, and Kang Tae Oh joins her in a dialogue of creative strategies.

The actors then focus on the logistics of their scene through which Kang Tae Oh’s character pulls Sooyoung’s character onto the mattress. When Sooyoung factors out that the pillows will make the peak of their heads completely different, Kang Tae Oh makes her snicker as he obediently strikes one pillow to the aspect and asks, “Is that this okay, ma’am?”

In contrast to the earlier scene, they handle to movie this one in a single take. Afterwards, they examine the drawing of Sooyoung’s character that was used as a prop within the scene. Sooyoung jokes, “I gained weight,” making the director snicker. The video wraps up because the pair movie just a few closing takes collectively.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Run On” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

