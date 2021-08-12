Watch Kasada Tabara Film (2021) On Sony LIV | Sundeep | Harish | Priya Bhavani | Regina

Watch Kasada Tabara Film On-line (2021): Kasada Tabara is probably the most awaited Tamil anthology movie directed through Chimbu Devan. Sony LIV baggage the streaming rights for the film. This selection movie has a stellar forged of Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, Premji, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and extra. It’s collectively produced through Venkat Prabhu and R. Ravindran beneath the productions space of Black Price ticket Corporate and Trident Arts. Kasada Tabara Film shall be completely to be had on Sony LIV from August 27, 2021.

Kasada Tabara film is a unmarried storyline that sums up the six parts of episodes with other administrators and song composers. It portrays the story of south madras. Within the generation of anthology movies and collection from Netflix, Amazon virtual platforms. Sony LIV acquires the newest Kasada Tabara film which shall be premiering on their platform from August 2021.

It just lately objectives the regional contents and delivers distinctive movies like Thaen, Vaazhl, Thittam Irandu aka Plan B, and extra. It’s but to premiere Tribals Aakashavani and GV Prakash’s Aynagaran. Get started streaming your favourite motion pictures and collection on Sony LIV at Rs 299 monthly, Rs 699 for six months, and Rs 999 for one year.

Kasada Tabara Film Solid

Right here’s the forged listing of Kasada Tabara Film,

Sundeep Kishan as R.N.A Kanda

Harish Kalyan as Krishnamoorthy

Shantanu Bhagyaraj as Issac

Priya Bhavani Shankar as Kanmani

Regina Cassandara as Trisha

Premji as Bala

Venkat Prabhu as Samyuthan

Vijayalakshmi as Sundari

