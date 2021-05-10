Watch: KCON:TACT 4 U Announces Dates For June + Shares Exciting Teaser

Mark your calendars: the online version of KCON is returning for a fourth round next month!

KCON is a major convention and music festival that celebrates Korean pop culture and entertainment, and it includes concerts featuring performances by popular K-pop artists. The convention has been held in countries such as the United States, France, Australia, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and more.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, KCON has taken its conventions online, holding virtual “KCON:TACT” events in the summer and fall of 2020, as well as March of this year.

On May 10 KST, KCON officially announced that its fourth KCON:TACT, entitled “KCON:TACT 4 U,” will take place over nine days from June 19 to 27.

Although further details, including this season’s artist lineup, have yet to be revealed, KCON has released a teaser video for the event, which will take place on Mnet’s official YouTube channel.

Check out the new teaser for KCON:TACT 4 U below, and stay tuned for more info!