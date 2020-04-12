Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Trolls-Obsessed Kids Interrupt Her Interview With Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick

Discuss present hosts are discovering new methods to launch contemporary content material attributable to self-quarantine and social distancing necessities. This may be stated for Kelly Clarkson, who continues to be maintaining issues going with segments on social media. Certainly one of her most up-to-date segments concerned an interview together with her Trolls World Tour co-stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. Nevertheless, the trio could be joined by a few particular friends as properly.