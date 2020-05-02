Watch Kesha Perform ‘Resentment’ on Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball – Variety

Kesha’s “Resentment” is among the many standout tracks from her album “Excessive Street,” launched in January, and never simply because Brian Wilson (of Seashore Boys fame), Sturgill Simpson and Wrabel are featured on it. Kesha delivers the nation ballad a couple of frayed relationship with believability and depth, because the artist proved throughout her look on Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball final weekend. Properly-suited to the livestreaming period, the acoustic observe was amongst a number of excessive factors of the two-plus-hour program (watch the efficiency above).

The occasion hosted by syndicated iHeartRadio character Duran featured some 50 acts — together with Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Alec Benjamin, Thomas Rhett, Jojo, Alessia Cara, Austin Mahone, Shinedown and Prepare — and replays in the present day (Could 2) at 7 p.m. ET on the Elvis Duran YouTube Channel.

Like final week’s webcast, it can once more profit the Venture C.U.R.E. Basis, elevating funds for hospitals and healthcare first responders in want of emergency medical provides throughout the nation.

Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Present airs reside from New York Metropolis and syndicated to over 80 markets throughout the nation.

PERFORMERS:

Alec Benjamin

Alessia Cara

Alexander Jean

Ally Brooke

Anthony Ramos

Austin Mahone

Bryce Vine

Charlie Puth

Devin Kennedy

Dinah Jane

Donna Missal

Echosmith

Elle Winter

Faouzia

Greyson Likelihood

Hunter Hayes

Ido

Jagwar Twin

Jake Miller

Jason Derulo

Jewel

John.Ok

Jojo

Jordan Mcgraw

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Kesha

KT Tunstall

Laura Marano

Lewis Capaldi

Beautiful The Band

Malia Civetz

Mary Lambert

Max

Meghan Trainor

Nick Fradiani

Rayvon Owen

Shinedown

Siva

Sofia Carson

Spencer Sutherland

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins

The Revivalists’ David Shaw

Thomas Rhett

Prepare

Travis Garland

SPECIAL APPEARANCES:

Bebe Rexha

Pete Wentz

AJR

Hailee Steinfeld