Watch Kesha Perform ‘Resentment’ on Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball – Variety

Kesha’s “Resentment” is among the many standout tracks from her album “Excessive Street,” launched in January, and never simply because Brian Wilson (of Seashore Boys fame), Sturgill Simpson and Wrabel are featured on it. Kesha delivers the nation ballad a couple of frayed relationship with believability and depth, because the artist proved throughout her look on Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball final weekend. Properly-suited to the livestreaming period, the acoustic observe was amongst a number of excessive factors of the two-plus-hour program (watch the efficiency above).
The occasion hosted by syndicated iHeartRadio character Duran featured some 50 acts — together with Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Alec Benjamin, Thomas Rhett, Jojo, Alessia Cara, Austin Mahone, Shinedown and Prepare — and replays in the present day (Could 2) at 7 p.m. ET on the Elvis Duran YouTube Channel.
Like final week’s webcast, it can once more profit the Venture C.U.R.E. Basis, elevating funds for hospitals and healthcare first responders in want of emergency medical provides throughout the nation.
Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Present airs reside from New York Metropolis and syndicated to over 80 markets throughout the nation.
