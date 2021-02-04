Watch: Kim Dong Jun And Kim Jae Kyung Tell A Heart-Breaking Love Story In Trailer For New Film

Kim Dong Jun and Kim Jae Kyung’s upcoming movie “A Manner Station” has launched a poster and stills in addition to a brand new trailer!

“A Manner Station” is a heartwarming melodrama centered across the love story between a man who slowly loses his reminiscences to Alzheimer’s Illness and a girl with a terminal sickness who desires him to recollect her endlessly. Kim Dong Jun stars as Seung Hyun, who desires to carry on to his emotions of affection regardless of his disappearing reminiscences. Kim Jae Kyung takes the position of Ji Ah, who desires to deal with him for the remaining time they’ve left.

In the principle poster, Seung Hyun’s and Ji Ah’s gazes are crammed with affection because the tagline between them reads, “The very last thing I need to keep in mind,” a succinct abstract of the state of affairs that they’re in. On the backside of the poster, they stand going through one another with the movie’s title displayed between them. The tagline on high of the title reads, “The place the place reminiscences keep.”

A set of latest stills reveal the heavy feelings that comply with Seung Hyun and Ji Ah’s romance. Even when he loses his reminiscences, Seung Hyun desperately desires to treasure his emotions for Ji Ah endlessly.

In the meantime, Ji Ah additionally desires to be remembered by Seung Hyun, however she struggles with the information that she can have no selection however to depart him someday on account of her terminal sickness.

Different stills present the struggles of the opposite folks of their lives, equivalent to Ji Ah’s mom Kyung Sook (Yoon Yoo Solar), who desires to spend the rest of Ji Ah’s life with happiness, and their closest mates Hye Solar (Jin Ye Sol) and Dong Chan (Heo Jung Min). In addition to the principle characters’ romance, the help from their household and mates will add one other layer of emotional depth to the storyline.

Lastly, the trailer opens with a pensive environment as Seung Hyun’s voice is heard asking, “Is it potential to separate reminiscences and feelings? If the reminiscences disappear, gained’t the feelings disappear as properly?” Seung Hyun and Ji Ah cross time like every other couple would, however the temper grows somber as Seung Hyun reminds her to contact him whereas he nonetheless remembers her.

The couple start to battle with their new actuality as Ji Ah walks via a room crammed with post-it notes and Seung Hyun insists, “We’re going to be comfortable, and the time we spent collectively will all be reminiscences value remembering.” Nevertheless, Ji Ah reveals her doubts as her tears start to fall.

Following extra tearful scenes, Ji Ah helps Seung Hyun distinguish between his reminiscences and feelings as she factors to his head after which his coronary heart. Seung Hyun then poses the query, “Who’s the final individual you need to keep in mind?” and the trailer involves a touching finish because it flashes again to the pair on the railroad tracks.

Watch the trailer with English subtitles beneath!

“A Manner Station” premieres on February 18.

