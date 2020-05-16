Watch: Kim Dong Wook And Moon Ga Young Rehearse For The Perfect Kiss Scene In “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence”

Not too long ago concluded drama “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” has shared a particular behind-the-scenes clip of Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young’s ultimate kiss scene!

The making-of video begins with Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young playfully joking round with the crew members. The director advises them on how you can place themselves through the kiss, and the 2 actors additionally focus on alternative ways to make the right romantic scene. They rehearse a number of occasions with the director’s steering.

Moon Ga Young leans into Kim Dong Wook, and he jokes, “My eyes will harm if you happen to’re too shut.” He pretends to be cross-eyed, and everybody laughs at him. She comes too near him once more, and he playfully widens his eyes with a faux look of shock. Moon Ga Young laughs and fixes her place in order that she’s not too close to him.

Whereas ready for filming to begin, the 2 actors make jokes to ease their nervousness. Nonetheless, as soon as the cameras begin rolling, their apprehension vanishes, and so they immerse into their roles as a loving couple. Lastly, the 2 wrap up their filming with an alternate of candy gazes.

