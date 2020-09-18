Watch: Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, And Lee Do Hyun Get A 2nd Shot At Adulthood In “18 Once more” Teaser

Upcoming JTBC drama “18 Once more” has shared a brand new spotlight teaser!

“18 Once more” relies on the American movie “17 Once more,” and it tells the story of a person getting ready to a divorce who immediately finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self, when he was a rising basketball star. Yoon Sang Hyun will play the older model of the protagonist Hong Dae Younger, and Lee Do Hyun will star as his teenage counterpart who goes by the title Go Woo Younger. Kim Ha Neul will play his spouse Jung Da Jung.

The clip begins with information clippings about how announcer Jung Da Jung has been the highest buzzworthy problem on a regular basis due to the surprising information that she is a mom to twins in highschool. Headlines about her hidden husband Hong Dae Younger learn that he’s a repairman at a laundromat and that they’re within the midst of a divorce.

Photographs of her and her husband’s teenage counterpart are captioned, “The person Jung Da Jung is having an affair with is in highschool?”

The subsequent headlines learn, “A 37-year-old man has change into 18 years previous?” and “What would be the destiny of her and her husband who has turned 18 years previous?”

The teaser jumps again in time to when Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger have been in highschool. In a voiceover, he says, “Boys have first loves. Similar to rain with no warning, these unfamiliar and complicated emotions come pouring down in a single second. To me, you’re my old flame.”

It quick forwards to the current day, as Jung Da Jung asks Hong Dae Younger for a divorce. Hong Dae Younger confusedly exclaims, “Why am I getting a divorce?” He tells their youngsters, “Don’t you two fear about mother and pop getting a divorce. At the moment I discover out if I get a promotion. If I get a promotion, your mother’s emotions will change.”

Regardless of his optimism, Hong Dae Younger is unable to get a promotion. He angrily tells his boss, “I’ve labored actually laborious. I’ve seen completely the whole lot and endured for 10 years. So why can I not get a promotion?” His boss calmly solutions, “It’s due to your character that your life isn’t understanding.”

As he displays on his life on the basketball courtroom, he asks himself, “How did you change into like this?” He takes one final shot as he thinks, “That is it. Hong Dae Younger, let’s return!”

He wakes up shocked to search out himself in his 18-year-old physique and reunites with a highschool good friend. His good friend tells him, “That is good! You stated you needed to return to this time.” Hong Dae Younger agrees, saying, “That’s proper. My youngsters are all grown up so now I’m dwelling my very own life.”

In his new highschool class, he introduces himself as Go Woo Younger. Instantly, he will get focused by his personal daughter and learns about his son’s secret. Later, he interrupts a parent-teacher assembly along with his spouse and daughter, exclaiming, “That is an absolute mess!” His spouse instantly takes curiosity in him, repeatedly commenting on how related he appears to be like to her husband.

Similar to after they have been in highschool, Go Woo Younger saves Jung Da Jung from strolling in entrance of a shifting automotive as he shouts, “I don’t know in case you have any ideas in any respect!” She responds, “Is that one thing it is best to say to an grownup? Additionally, why do you retain talking informally to me?”

Later, Jung Da Jung feedback, “Though I’ve raised them for 18 years, elevating youngsters remains to be laborious, I’ve been fired from my job, and I’ve gotten a divorce.” After she secures a job as an announcer, Go Woo Younger exhibits as much as cheer her on earlier than her first day of labor. He feedback, “I haven’t been capable of see her smile for her lengthy. It’s fairly, after seeing it for the primary time in awhile.”

At work, Jung Da Jung’s boss is livid that his high announcer is a mom to 2 youngsters. He exclaims, “Be certain that this lady leaves on her personal inside her probation interval!”

Jung Da Jung feedback, “I assumed that if I simply turned an announcer, the whole lot would fall into place. As of late, I don’t know if I’m attaining my dream or simply being grasping.” She reunites with a childhood good friend who tells her, “What’s mistaken with being grasping? Everybody who has acquired a ‘Congratulations’ from me after which gone off to do one thing new has executed properly. Every little thing will work out for you too.”

Whereas watching Jung Da Jung from afar, Go Woo Younger feedback, “It is a dream you’ve labored so laborious for. You’ll be able to’t fall down due to one thing like this. Don’t fear about Si Ah and Si Woo and decide to your work. I’ll maintain the children by their aspect.”

The clip ends with Jung Da Jung staring down Go Woo Younger as she says, “You. Hong Dae Younger.”

Watch the total spotlight teaser beneath!

JTBC’s “18 Once more” premieres on September 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

