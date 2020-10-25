Watch: Kim Hee Sun Can’t Stop Joking Around While Filming Action Scenes On Set Of “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has revealed a brand new behind-the-scenes look forward of right this moment’s grand finale!

The video begins off with Kim Hee Sun, Joo Received, and Kwak Si Yang filming the scene when Kwak Si Yang saves Kim Hee Sun from Joo Received. The motion scene will get intense, and Kim Hee Sun cowers by the desk as she completely portrays her frightened character.

Throughout break, Kim Hee Sun jokingly begs Joo Received to cease being violent. She factors to Kwak Si Yang and herself as she says, “That’s your dad! I’m your mother!” Joo Received stands there frozen, as if he has immediately change into enlightened by that reality, however he smiles when his co-stars burst into laughter.

Joo Received and Kwak Si Yang observe their motion scene once more, and the prop knife narrowly miss Kim Hee Sun. She jokes, “What if I find yourself getting stabbed?” Kim Hee Sun rehearses her half as properly, and when somebody tells her to fall down on one knee, she laughs at how ungraceful she’ll look and suggests a unique method to act out the scene.

After many rehearsals, Kwak Si Yang begins to lose energy, and when Joo Received towers over him with the prop knife, he begs Kim Hee Sun to avoid wasting him. Kim Hee Sun furrows her eyebrows with pretend concern as she calls Joo Received’s character identify, however she stays comfortably sitting in her spot by the desk. Joo Received, who’s having an excessive amount of with this, playfully dangles the prop knife over Kwak Si Yang to scare him.

The three collect on a unique set to movie one other motion scene. While ready to begin filming, Joo Received and Kim Hee Sun play with a toy they discover on set. They make a wager to see who can spin it the longest, and Kim Hee Sun laughs with pleasure when she wins.

The three actors go into rehearsal, and when the director refers to Kwak Si Yang as a “lifeless individual,” Kim Hee Sun can’t assist however burst into laughter. Joo Received retains stepping over Kwak Si Yang, and he apologizes for continuously doing that. Kwak Si Yang grins in understanding, and so they formally dive into filming.

Watch the making-of video beneath!

The ultimate episode of “Alice”‘ will air on October 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch “Alice” beneath!

Watch Now