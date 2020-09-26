Watch: Kim Hee Sun Loves To Tease Joo Won With Fake Blood On Set Of “Alice”

Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won confirmed off their wonderful teamwork in a brand new behind-the-scenes clip for SBS’s “Alice”!

The video begins with the 2 actors reviewing their script. They discover one of many strains hilarious and break into hearty laughter over it. Throughout rehearsal, Kim Hee Sun says her line, “You’re so ineffective,” inflicting each her and her co-star to blow up with laughter. She continues, “You don’t know tips on how to do something. You may’t even catch the offender.” Joo Won doubles over with laughter as Kim Hee Sun factors out, “Isn’t that line hitting beneath the belt?”

Subsequent, Kim Hee Sun completely acts out the scene the place she’s being chased by a bug. As soon as the director calls “reduce,” she laughs out loud, and Joo Won remarks, “You’re good at that.” The 2 make varied bloopers, they usually can’t cease laughing at one another’s errors.

In a single half, they act out a scene the place they wrestle along with his sweatshirt and he or she finally ends up jerking it proper off. As quickly because the scene is cleared, Joo Won geese his head in embarrassment, and Kim Hee Sun struggles to include her laughter as she makes an attempt to cowl him up.

In direction of the tip of the clip, the 2 actors crew up to shoot the scene the place he bleeds profusely from his stomach wound. After the employees member paints faux blood on Kim Hee Sun’s hand, she jokingly brings it nearer to Joo Won, inflicting his expression to wrinkle in distaste. She laughs at his response and jokes, “His poor abs. He struggled so onerous to make them.” When he sees her bloody fingers close to his face, he yells out in shock, and everybody laughs. The 2 can’t cease enjoying round, they usually even dance to 2PM’s “Heartbeat.”

Watch the total video beneath!

Catch the most recent episode of “Alice” right here:

Watch Now