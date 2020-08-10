Watch: Kim Hee Sun Shows Both Her Fiery And Sympathetic Side In Teaser For Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama “Alice”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Alice” has unveiled a brand new teaser!

“Alice” is an emotional science-fiction drama starring Joo Gained as a detective named Park Jin Gyeom who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with a scientist named Yoon Tae Yi who resembles his useless mom (performed by Kim Hee Sun).

The teaser begins off with Yoon Tae Yi, a physics professor with a prickly character. Her phrases are slicing and sharp, and he or she even snaps at her pupil, saying, “You bought an F! Now get out!”

Then Park Jin Gyeom seems, and her life adjustments endlessly. She asks in the event that they met earlier than, and in flip, he asks if she ever gave start to a son, making her spit out the water she had been consuming.

Though Yoon Tae Yi is the spitting picture of his mom, it’s clear that she isn’t who he thinks she is. Nevertheless, she tells him she has met his mom earlier than, and his mom’s voiceover warns her, “You shouldn’t be right here.” Yoon Tae Yi declares, “No, I’ve to remain subsequent to Park Jin Gyeom.”

On the finish, Yoon Tae Yi gently embraces Park Jin Gyeom and guarantees to stay by his facet.

Watch the complete teaser beneath!

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and might be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

