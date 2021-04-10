Watch: Kim Hye Yoon, LOONA’s Chuu, NU’EST’s Baekho, And More Head To Jeju In “Regulation Of The Jungle” Preview

SBS has launched the preview for the April 17 episode of “Regulation of the Jungle”!

The preview reveals friends like actress Kim Hye Yoon, LOONA’s Chuu, NU’EST’s Baekho, aggressive swimmer Park Tae Hwan, actor and comic Ji Sang Ryul, and trot singer and former skilled soldier Park Goon.

The forged heads to Jeju Island, which Kim Byung Man describes as “the Hawaii of Korea.” Though spring has come to Jeju, the forged isn’t there to trip in consolation. As a substitute, they go spelunking in native caves and endure dangerous climate, lack of meals, and fierce waves as they go diving and snorkeling underwater. Park Tae Hwan reveals his swimming abilities, Baekho reveals off his toned physique, and Chuu will get adorably excited over discovering a crab because the forged marvel at each the wildness and the fantastic thing about the ocean.

This episode will air on April 17 at 8:55 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview beneath!

Watch “Regulation of the Jungle” beneath:

Watch Now