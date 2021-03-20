Watch: Kim Hyun Joo And Ji Jin Hee Are A Married Couple Torn Apart By A Secret In Teaser For Drama Based On BBC’s “Undercover”

JTBC’s “Undercover” revealed its second teaser video!

Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo take starring roles on this upcoming drama that’s based mostly on a BBC collection of the identical identify.

In “Undercover,” Ji Jin Hee performs Han Jung Hyun, an agent with the Nationwide Intelligence Service who’s been hiding his true id after he fell in love with Choi Yeon Soo (performed by Kim Hyun Joo). Choi Yeon Soo is a human rights lawyer who turns into the primary head of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-ranking Officers (CIO).

Though Han Jung Hyun has thrown away all the pieces he has and lives underneath a faux id, his secret life will get caught up in an uncontrollable whirlwind when his spouse Choi Yeon Soo turns into nominated for the CIO place. In the meantime, Choi Yeon Soo made the pursuit of justice and fact her life mission, however when she’s thought-about for the put up on the CIO, she encounters a stunning fact. The present follows the pair’s fierce battle to guard love and justice from the massive forces that dominate and shake the nation for revenue.

A new teaser video for “Undercover” highlights a tense confrontation between Choi Yeon Soo and Han Jung Hyun, displaying the deep crack that’s shaped between the couple.

Choi Yeon Soo factors a gun at Han Jung Hyun, and her eyes convey the misery she’s experiencing inside. She asks in a voice over, “Who’re you?” and Han Jung Hyun seems to be again at her with an expression stuffed with sorrow.

In the drama, Han Solar Hwa and Yeon Woo Jin seem as youthful variations of Choi Yeon Soo and Han Jung Hyun. A flashback to their first assembly reveals the youthful Choi Yeon Soo calling out to Han Jung Hyun, asking him for his identify. He replies with a smile, “I’m Han Jung Hyun.”

The 2 characters cherished one another deeply and trusted in each other, and the teaser reveals their pleased married life collectively. Nevertheless, all of the whereas, Han Jung Hyun is hiding a secret. “In order to guard, he needed to conceal it,” reads the textual content.

A sudden disaster happens when Choi Yeon Soo is nominated for the CIO place. Han Jung Hyun finds himself in peril, as he’s being chased by one thing. He begs her in a voice over, “Yeon Soo, belief me. Please.” As she confronts him with the gun, Choi Yeon Soo yells, “You’re mendacity. You’re not Han Jung Hyun. Who’re you?!”

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Undercover” will premiere on April 23 at 11 p.m. KST.

