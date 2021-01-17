Watch: Kim Jae Hwan Performs On “Immortal Songs” For The First Time In A Year And A Half

Kim Jae Hwan made an look on KBS’s “Immortal Songs” for the primary time in a yr and 5 months!

In the course of the January 16 episode, MC Kim Shin Younger commented that Kim Jae Hwan is in a few of the most rewatched movies from the present. Kim Jae Hwan stated, “[Since it’s my first time here in a while], I’d prefer to carry out final and take the trophy residence.”

He added jokingly that his junior labelmate, Kim Younger Heum, was his largest rival on the present. “I don’t need to lose to somebody on the identical label,” he stated. “He hasn’t even made his official debut, however he’s already gained on this present. And he practices a lot. I attempted to attract him out by shopping for him meals and promising to purchase him ice cream.” Kim Younger Heum quipped, “No marvel he stored inviting me out to eat.”

For his efficiency, Kim Jae Hwan carried out the late Kim Hyun Sik’s “Making Recollections” and accompanied himself on guitar.

In the tip, Hwang Chi Yeol took residence the ultimate win on the episode.

