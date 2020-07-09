Watch: Kim Ji Suk And Han Ye Ri Marvel With Their Teamwork On Set Of “My Unfamiliar Household”

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” has launched a behind-the-scenes look of the improbable chemistry between Han Ye Ri and Kim Ji Suk.

Within the drama, the 2 actors painting childhood pals who’ve been going through numerous turning factors of their relationship that trigger them to marvel if they will turn into a pair.

The making-of video begins with Han Ye Ri and Kim Ji Suk filming collectively. The director helps them get into their positions with Han Ye Ri towards the wall and Kim Ji Suk standing in entrance of her along with his palm towards the wall subsequent to her head. Han Ye Ri covers her face in embarrassment, and the director laughs at her humorous response.

Throughout break, Kim Ji Suk says, “I had my fingers in my pockets and I coolly took them out. However have you learnt what occurred?” He reveals an instance of how his pockets turned inside out and feedback whereas laughing, “It was so humorous!”

The 2 actors additionally watch the published of the drama collectively, however sadly, the director calls them to movie, and so they jokingly whine in protest. Once they attempt to watch the drama after filming, the drama had already ended, and so they groan in disappointment.

They transfer onto the following scene after they have return to their faculty days. The director feedback they appear like a pair carrying matching outfits, and so they look at their white tops with curiosity.

The video additionally reveals Chu Ja Hyun who stars as Han Ye Ri’s older sister. Chu Ja Hyun hears that Han Ye Ri gifted Kim Ji Suk with facial masks, and he or she asks, “Was that your huge image?” Then she reveals a comic story to the director, saying, “To each Han Ye Ri and me, he stated, ‘I believe I must deal with my pores and skin. I want facial masks and eye cream.’ What are we alleged to do after we hear that?” Kim Ji Suk hides his face in embarrassment however fortunately declares, “I acquired what I needed!”

The clip ends with Kim Ji Suk and Han Ye Ri filming collectively once more. This time, they movie an argument scene, and their expressions are filled with annoyance and fury. Nonetheless, off digicam, the 2 chortle and reward Chu Ja Hyun’s nice appearing. Han Ye Ri spots the making-of digicam and says, “Unnie, you’re so fairly!”

Watch the total behind-the-scenes clip beneath!

“My Unfamiliar Household” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode beneath:

Watch Now