Watch: Kim Jong Kook Shows Off His Abs While On Vacation With “Working Man” Co-Stars Yang Se Chan And Ji Suk Jin

Kim Jong Kook bared his abs in a enjoyable preview of subsequent week’s episode of “My Ugly Duckling”!

On July 12, the SBS actuality present aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which can proceed to observe Kim Jong Kook on his getaway together with his mates. The newest broadcast featured the star taking off on a soothing journey together with his “Working Man” co-stars Yang Se Chan and Ji Suk Jin, in addition to comic Hwang Jae Sung.

Within the new preview, Kim Jong Kook, Yang Se Chan, and Hwang Jae Sung bravely enterprise into the chilly water for a refreshing outside swim. The lads marvel at Kim Jong Kook’s toned physique as he takes off his shirt and prepares to dive in, with the video’s captions jokingly evaluating him to his much less barely toned mates.

Nevertheless, as soon as the celebs truly step into the water, it seems to be lots colder than they’d anticipated. Kim Jong Kook lets out a scream of ache as Yang Se Chan, who beforehand declared that “solely males dare enter,” reasserts his manliness by dramatically yelling, “Males!”

Hwang Jae Sung means that all of them totally dive below, main Kim Jong Kook and Yang Se Chan to prank him by solely pretending to dunk their heads within the water when he goes below—then hilariously performing like they’ve simply been submerged as soon as he resurfaces.

The subsequent episode of “My Ugly Duckling” will air on July 19 at 9:05 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview beneath!

