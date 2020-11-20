Watch: Kim Jung Hyun Turns Into Two-Faced King With Mysterious Secret In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mr. Queen” has launched a brand new teaser!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from trendy instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty.

Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun takes the function of King Cheoljong, who looks as if a weak and ineffective king however has a pointy and strong-willed aspect that he retains hidden.

The trailer begins with King Cheoljong sitting at his throne. He stares on the public attraction, which is the wrong way up, with lazy and confused eyes. The room is thick with silence, and his royal court docket holds their breath as they await his resolution. King Cheoljong declares, “Do as you please. That’s what I need,” and the federal government officers can’t maintain of their happy smiles.

Nonetheless, every thing modifications at night time. His eyes develop sharp, and he’s now not a clueless puppet king. His expression is solemn with charisma, and he deftly whishes out his sword with a decided glint in his eyes. The one one who is aware of this aspect of him is Kim So Yong. She watches him with distrustful eyes and feedback, “Geez, he’s one suspicious dude.”

Watch the complete teaser beneath!

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and shall be out there on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Kim Jung Hyun in “Time“:

