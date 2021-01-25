Watch: Kim Kang Min And Son Woo Hyun Talk About Their Romance Drama “To My Star,” Their Favorite Meals, And More

The principle solid of “To My Star” sat down for an unique interview with Rakuten Viki to share their ideas on filming the drama and extra!

“To My Star” follows the story of actor Kang Web optimization Joon (Son Woo Hyun), who was as soon as one of the standard stars in South Korea, however his profession is now in decline. Nonetheless, he believes he has had a change of fortune when he meets a good-looking younger chef named Han Ji Woo (Kim Kang Min). Having entered right into a relationship, the pair should battle to reconcile their seemingly infinite variations.

Son Woo Hyun started the interview by describing the drama as a candy romance between a high actor and chef. When requested to explain the drama in 5 phrases, he mentioned, “Assured to have candy chemistry.” Kim Kang Min then added, “You’ll remorse not seeing it.” The actors additionally talked concerning the constructive ambiance on set and the way they each loved filming the drama.

Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min then answered varied fast hearth questions that exposed their differing preferences in commercials, cooking, and confessing to the one they love. Kim Kang Min shocked Son Woo Hyun when he responded to the query, “When do you assume you’re most stunning or cool?” by saying, “After I solely see my lips.” When requested to make clear, Kim Kang Min defined that he was assured in his lips.

Lastly, the actors gave a particular shoutout to Viki followers, asking them to indicate loads of love for the drama!

