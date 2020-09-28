Watch: Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Can’t Hold Back Laughter While Filming Kiss Scene For “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has revealed a behind-the-scenes take a look at the kiss scene between Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin!

The romance drama is about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

The video begins with Park Eun Bin listening intently to Park Ji Hyun, who performs Park Joon Younger’s pal Jung Kyung. After ending the scene, Park Eun Bin jokingly exclaims, “I simply fell for Jung Kyung!” Park Eun Bin then carries on training the violin for her subsequent scene and thoroughly screens her efficiency afterwards. While filming the following scene, Park Ji Hyun journeys over her pronunciation and the 2 actors focus on the script in a pleasant method. The pair show how nicely they get alongside as Park Eun Bin even checks Park Ji Hyun’s fingers for callouses from enjoying the violin.

The following clip exhibits Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin rehearsing their kiss scene and discussing how one can transfer across the piano. Park Eun Bin practices hitting the piano behind her in varied methods, saying she ought to attempt to make a fairly sound with the keys, which makes Kim Min Jae and the encompassing workers burst into laughter.

Lastly, the pair of actors work on the ending touches of the scene, and Kim Min Jae closes his eyes to get into character earlier than the filming begins. Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin fall seamlessly into their roles and full the primary take and not using a hitch. While monitoring the footage, Park Eun Bin brings her palms as much as her face and laughs in embarrassment. When filming the scene once more, they do their finest to carry again their laughter and proceed with the scene as Park Eun Bin falls towards the keys of the piano. Nevertheless, their faces finally break into smiles as they start laughing. The video involves an finish as the 2 actors movie the kiss scene as soon as extra, this time pulling it off completely.

