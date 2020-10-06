Watch: Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Cozy Up At Home Behind The Scenes Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has revealed a behind-the-scenes have a look at a cute scene that includes Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their goals and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Track Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sphere later in life than her friends.

The video begins with the pair rehearsing a scene during which Chae Track Ah visits Park Joon Younger’s home. Park Eun Bin turns towards the window as she exclaims, “Wow, what an ideal view!” earlier than being instructed by the director that she truly has to look towards the digital camera crew. She repeats the identical line whereas wanting up on the cameraman, inflicting everybody to chuckle. Training her subsequent line, Park Eun Bin then says, “You can see the corporate,” whereas pointing to her left. Nonetheless, she is corrected as soon as once more and factors to her proper as everybody bursts into laughter a second time.

Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin then efficiently movie a scene during which he drops a cup on the ground. Afterwards, Park Eun Bin laments that she may have executed higher, however Kim Min Jae reassures her by saying that she did a superb job. He then discovers the digital camera going through his path and teasingly places his hand up behind Park Eun Bin’s head with out her noticing.

In one other clip, the pair talk about the assorted props in the home, with Park Eun Bin commenting that objects like a diffuser and a temper gentle are all a home wants. Kim Min Jae factors out items of furnishings whereas saying, “There’s an excessive amount of on this home to say, ‘There’s not a lot.’” When Park Eun Bin shifts the dialog to questioning in the event that they’ll end filming late, Kim Min Jae says with confidence that he’ll end quick. Park Eun Bin twists his phrases and jokingly tells the digital camera, “He says he’s going to movie his half actually quick and depart.”

Subsequent, they return to filming the scene during which Kim Min Jae drops the cup. After arranging the damaged items on the ground, a member of the crew asks if the association appears awkward. Kim Min Jae solutions, “Sure,” immediately, making everybody chuckle. When extra items are added, Park Eun Bin laughs as she feedback, “Did you decide these up from the seaside?”

Whereas ready to movie the following scene, Kim Min Jae skillfully bounces a chunk of the cup on the again of his hand. He additionally reveals nice curiosity in Park Eun Bin’s earring, commenting that he has by no means seen one prefer it earlier than. The video wraps up with a touching second between the couple within the drama, who every fear about one another’s arms as they clear up the damaged cup.

Watch the total making-of video under!

Meet up with “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

Watch Now