Watch: Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Film Final Emotional Scenes For “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” revealed a behind-the-scenes take a look at a number of the ultimate scenes of the drama!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their desires and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Track Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sphere later in life than her friends.

Spoilers

The clip begins as Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin put together to movie a candy scene the place their characters change rings. Kim Min Jae narrates his actions as he walks by means of the scene, saying, “Right here, I’ll kneel down.” When he doesn’t really kneel, Park Eun Bin jokes, “Why aren’t you kneeling?” and sends the workers right into a match of laughter. A member of the workers additionally offers Park Eun Bin tips about methods to react throughout the scene, telling her to assume, “Ah, this man is the true deal.” The pair start filming and perform the heartwarming scene and not using a hitch.

Subsequent, Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin get able to movie the ultimate scene of the drama. Whereas ready to movie, Kim Min Jae begins tapping his chest, so Park Eun Bin asks with fun if he’s itchy. Kim Min Jae explains, “I’m calming my coronary heart.” He then comes nearer so Park Eun Bin can really feel his heartbeat, however she replies, “It often beats about this quick!” After telling the cameraman that his coronary heart is thrashing quick, the cameraman additionally tries to test, making Kim Min Jae flip away in confusion whereas Park Eun Bin laughs.

The pair proceed to mess around whereas ready for filming to start. Kim Min Jae performs with Park Eun Bin’s hair and likewise holds his hand as much as examine the scale of his hand to her face. Park Eun Bin factors out, “Isn’t your hand simply massive?” At one level, Park Eun Bin nods off whereas standing up. Kim Min Jae watches her with a smile on his face, however he will get shocked when she begins to fall backwards and instantly runs to catch her.

As traditional, the pair grow to be fully immersed of their roles the second they start filming. They movie their ultimate emotional scene collectively and monitor the footage afterwards with smiles on their faces. Throughout filming, the director makes use of two workers members to display how he desires their two characters to carry one another. Kim Min Jae teases, “They’re too far aside. The director received’t have the ability to get the footage.” In the meantime, Park Eun Bin can’t maintain again her laughter as she watches the 2 workers members holding one another.

Fellow solid members Kim Sung Cheol and Park Ji Hyun additionally come to view the ultimate scene. After the filming wraps up, they come to tease the couple, saying, “They kissed, they kissed!” Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin then get along with the director to take footage. They share hugs with the solid and take a ultimate group image along with the workers.

