Watch: Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Show Off Their Perfect Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has revealed a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin’s off-screen antics!

The romance drama is about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Tune Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

The making-of video begins with the pair filming a scene wherein Park Joon Younger walks over to Chae Tune Ah’s desk to eat lunch along with her. The two actors create a light-hearted environment on set as they joke round with the opposite solid members and flash cute poses on the digital camera.

Whereas sitting on the desk, Kim Min Jae holds his fingers up in a peace signal behind Park Eun Bin’s head, then averts his gaze as if avoiding suspicion. Park Eun Bin catches on to his antics straight away, complaining to the digital camera about how he had walked behind her copying her actions in a unique scene, however laughs when she catches him dancing behind her once more.

As they sit all the way down to movie their dialog, they will’t maintain again their laughter at Park Eun Bin’s line, “Who’re you?” and find yourself filming the scene once more. Nevertheless, Kim Min Jae throws in an ad-lib after Park Eun Bin’s query, responding, “Good to satisfy you,” and everybody bursts into laughter as soon as extra.

The actors transfer outdoors for the subsequent clip, wherein Park Eun Bin takes her flip poking enjoyable at Kim Min Jae. She feigns a shocked expression as she factors in direction of the bottom and says, “A bug!” When Kim Min Jae jumps, she laughs gleefully and walks away, telling the digital camera that he’s weak. The pair proceed to joke round as Kim Min Jae raises his fingers to shade his co-star’s face from the solar earlier than delivering shock to face the digital camera and saying, “Oh, we’re filming a making-of video as we speak? I didn’t know that.”

The subsequent scene options Park Joon Younger and Chae Tune Ah having fun with some ice cream as they stroll via the campus. Regardless of Park Eun Bin’s tacky strains, the pair shortly full their scene in an expert method. After receiving compliments from the cameraman, who tells them they appear to be ice cream fashions, Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin commute discussing their favourite ice cream flavors.

Lastly, the pair keep on filming the ice cream scene, which requires a number of takes because of the scorching climate. Once they obtain new ice cream cones, Park Eun Bin jokes, “The ice cream goes to look totally different,” so that they each take bites of the ice cream so as to make the separate scenes look seamless. Park Eun Bin goes one step additional and makes use of a transportable fan to soften the ice cream much more, proving her dedication to filming the proper scene. The making-of video involves an finish as Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin pose for cute footage collectively.

Watch the total behind-the-scenes video beneath!

Meet up with “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

Watch Now