Watch: Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Suffer From Unrequited Love In “Do You Like Brahms?” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming classical music drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has launched a brand new teaser!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is concerning the unstable goals and love of classical music college students. Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Music Ah, a violinist who’s seven years older than her fellow college students. Kim Min Jae stars as Park Joon Younger, a genius pianist who has received a number of worldwide competitions.

The brand new teaser begins with the phrases, “The individual that [Johannes] Brahms liked his complete life was his shut buddy’s spouse, Clara Schumann.” In the video, Park Eun Bin gazes longingly at Lee Yoo Jin, who’s her buddy within the orchestra membership. However Lee Yoo Jin seems to be concerned with Bae Da Bin, one other shut buddy of Park Eun Bin.

Kim Min Jae can be struggling from unrequited love. Though he lives a life to be envied as a genius pianist, as quickly as he comes off the stage, he thinks longingly of Park Ji Hyun. Nonetheless, Park Ji Hyun shares a gentle smile with Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Min Jae’s different buddy. As their love lives get extra tangled, the narration reads, “Brahms lived his complete life alone by Clara’s facet.”

On the finish, nevertheless, Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae discover consolation in one another. Each of them are in love with the buddy of their buddy, however when Park Eun Bin asks Kim Min Jae, “Do you want Brahms?”, their gazes meet and sparks fly.

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 and will likely be out there on Viki.

