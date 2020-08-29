Watch: Kim Min Jae Comforts Park Eun Bin In Uplifting Teaser For “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” launched a sneak preview of the primary episode!

The drama will inform a narrative in regards to the love and desires of classical music college students. Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a fourth yr scholar who began pursuing violin at a late age, and Kim Min Jae takes the position of world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger.

The teaser begins with Chae Music Ah confessing, “I wish to be a violinist.” Nonetheless, the individuals round her stay skeptical as they ask, “Do you also have a knack for the violin?” and make hurtful feedback similar to, “She’s at all times in final place. Is anybody who performs a violin a violinist?”

In the meantime, regardless of being a well-known pianist, Park Joon Younger faces a unique set of struggles. In the background, a voice says, “That’s why they are saying rank is essential. Second is second in spite of everything.” In one other scene, Park Joon Younger is close to tears as he asks, “Is that actually so dangerous of me?” however one other voice solely responds, “That’s why you possibly can’t make it.” The textual content reads, “Though they wished to climb a bit of bit increased, they simply wished to obtain a bit of bit extra consolation.”

Nonetheless, issues start to search for as Chae Music Ah and Park Joon Younger meet for the primary time. Somebody on the dinner desk suggests, “Since Chae Music Ah and Park Joon Younger are the identical age, you two ought to be pals.”

As the 2 speak, Chae Music Ah shares, “Individuals should get pleasure from it each time you carry out, proper? I’m jealous. I’m not assured that I can do properly.” Nonetheless, Park Joon Younger reassures her, “Don’t fear. You can do an excellent job.”

Watch the total teaser under!

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 at 10 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki with English subtitles.

Watch one other teaser on Viki under:

