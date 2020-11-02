Watch: Kim Min Jae Never Fails To Make Park Eun Bin Laugh Behind The Scenes Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” revealed yet one more behind-the-scenes have a look at Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their desires and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Music Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sphere later in life than her friends. The drama aired its finale on October 20.

The clip begins with Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin at a restaurant. The two actors fill their scene with ad-libs as they talk about the varied ranges of spice provided for the dish. In between takes, the cameraman asks Kim Min Jae if he really can’t eat spicy meals, however Park Eun Bin responds in his stead, saying that they each can’t deal with spicy meals properly. Throughout one other scene, the director calls “Minimize!” and says that they talked an excessive amount of. Though everybody laughs on the surprising state of affairs, Kim Min Jae additionally apologizes to the director.

Within the subsequent clip, Kim Min Jae pretends to write down on a poster, however Park Eun Bin explains to the digital camera that the handwriting really belongs to somebody from the inventive crew. After filming the scene through which Park Eun Bin’s character approaches him and holds his hand, they each instantly start their playful antics in entrance of the digital camera. They then apply holding fingers in a manner that might exhibit their couple rings and fill the set with numerous kinds of laughter whereas persevering with to movie. Park Eun Bin then calls Kim Min Jae foolish, and he makes a foolish face in return.

They proceed to mess around, with Kim Min Jae instantly turning into Park Eun Bin’s bodyguard after he strikes her out of the way in which to let a cart full of apparatus go by. Park Eun Bin complains that her leg hurts and asks Kim Min Jae to hold her on his again. He bends down straight away, however Park Eun Bin laughs and brushes him away.

Subsequent, Park Eun Bin practices making loud steps as she walks throughout the stage. She calls Kim Min Jae over, saying, “Let’s get some footage for the making-of video.” Kim Min Jae strikes some uncommon poses, then Park Eun Bin asks him to moonwalk. Additionally they rehearse their closing feedback for the final day of filming. Kim Min Jae bows and says “Thanks” to Park Eun Bin earlier than catching himself and turning to thank the digital camera as a substitute, making her chortle.

Kim Min Jae then turns towards the digital camera to disclose a secret about Park Eun Bin, saying, “She has a particular manner of strolling when the scene cuts.” He reveals how she walks by holding his fingers out straight and strutting round in a cute method. He tells the digital camera to look at as Park Eun Bin finishes her scene and begins to stroll in the very same manner that he had simply demonstrated. Kim Min Jae grins as he says, “You noticed that, proper? Park Joon Younger’s powers of commentary are at one hundred pc.”

The video involves an finish because the actors collect along with the workers to take a photograph. Kim Min Jae makes an attempt to make a query mark along with his fingers, however solely Park Eun Bin copies his distinctive gesture. Whereas saying the drama’s title, everybody makes fists with their fingers to take an image. Nonetheless, Kim Min Jae realizes this too late and holds out his hand as a substitute, making everybody chortle.

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

Watch “Do You Like Brahms?” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now