Watch: Kim Min Jae Shows Impressive Piano Skills And Emotional Acting With Park Eun Bin For “Do You Like Brahms?”

A behind-the-scenes video has been launched for episode three of “Do You Like Brahms?”!

The romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Spoiler

The tip of the third episode confirmed Chae Music Ah on her birthday. Upset after a dialog along with her shut buddy Kang Min Sung (Bae Da Bin), she went to the rehearsal room to pack up her violin when she bumped into Park Joon Younger. To consolation her, he began enjoying Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” however she informed him she didn’t wish to hear it in that scenario as a result of it’s a tune she likes. He all of a sudden shifted to enjoying the “Completely satisfied Birthday” tune as a substitute and likewise gave her a heat embrace.

The behind-the-scenes video reveals Kim Min Jae enjoying the “Moonlight Sonata” and “Completely satisfied Birthday” medley, as soon as once more proving that he’s enjoying the piano for actual within the drama.

Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin additionally movie the emotional embrace, and Park Eun Bin sheds tears on his shoulder. As quickly because the director cuts the scene, Park Eun Bin shortly wipes the tears off of Kim Min Jae’s jacket as he says, “It’s okay, it’s okay!”

