Watch: Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, And Lee Yi Kyung Hilariously Struggle For Justice In New Historical Drama Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) launched a brand new teaser starring Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Lee Yi Kyung!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, the upcoming drama tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and clear up the individuals’s issues.

Kim Myung Soo performs Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector. Kwon Nara co-stars as Hong Da In, a damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesean skilled in music and the humanities). Lee Yi Kyung performs the function of Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man.

In the teaser, Sung Yi Kyum is a righteous secret royal inspector. He instructions, “From this second forth, seal up the federal government workplace’s storehouse door, and return the taxes you’ve unfairly collected again to the individuals.”

Nevertheless, the teaser additionally portrays the imperfect and clumsy sides of the key royal inspector’s crew. Park Choon Sam tries to guard Hong Da In and Kang Quickly Ye (Jo Soo Min) from two mysterious swordsmen. Though he’s frightened, he yells, “I’ll information you to hell!” After they transfer their swords, nevertheless, Park Choon Sam fakes bravery and says, “Keep the place you’re. Solely transfer once I transfer!” The phrase, “A harmful life,” then seems on display screen.

In one other scene, Sung Yi Kyum steals kimchi from a jar, solely to be scolded by Hong Da In. She asks, “Is it okay to the touch different individuals’s belongings or not?” Later, Hong Da In has a feast secretly consuming kimchi from the identical jar because the phrase, “A hungry on a regular basis life” pops up on display screen.

Sung Yi Kyum additionally finds himself in a harmful state of affairs on the ground, tied up with a sack over his head. He initially panics after listening to another person enter the room. When Sung Yi Kyum realizes that the opposite particular person is Park Choon Sam, the 2 cry out to one another in aid. The phrase, “A extra excessive job than imagined,” seems on display screen.

Lastly, the scene flashes again to Park Choon Sam dealing with the 2 swordsmen. Though he pretends to behave courageous, he screams and curls up in concern the second they attempt to assault him.

Watch the complete teaser under!

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

