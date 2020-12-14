Watch: Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, And Lee Yi Kyung Show Off Chemistry In Upcoming Drama’s Poster Making-Of Video

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at the poster photoshoot!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to provinces in an effort to hear the tales of the individuals, uncover corruption, and ship justice.

Kwon Nara co-stars as Hong Da In, a damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan educated in music and the humanities). Lee Yi Kyung rounds out the principle solid as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant and right-hand man.

The clip begins with Kim Myung Soo posing charismatically for his character poster. After introducing himself to the digicam, he reveals that the chemistry between the principle solid is so tight that the filming set is at all times crammed with laughter. He continues, “The opposite two solid members are so snug to be round that it makes me marvel how such individuals may even exist. We’re creating a extremely fulfilling set.”

Subsequent, Lee Yi Kyung takes the digicam to movie a close-up of Kim Myung Soo, who is targeted on posing for his picture shoot. Kwon Nara additionally jokes backwards and forwards with Lee Yi Kyung and covers the digicam lens after he guarantees to disclose her true identification.

Kwon Nara then explains the idea of her picture shoot, saying that her colourful outfit was chosen to mirror her position as a gisaeng. She additionally feedback on her relationship along with her fellow solid members, saying, “They really feel like a household. The set is a lot enjoyable since we’re like associates. I sit up for going to the set, and I’m actually trying ahead to how this trio’s chemistry will seem within the drama.”

Lee Yi Kyung introduces his position and reveals off his straw footwear, which point out his standing as a servant. He additionally thanks Kim Myung Soo’s character Sung Yi Kyum for offering him with such good garments. Lee Yi Kyung surmises that viewers will be capable to clearly see the chemistry between the principle solid as they’ve grown so shut to at least one one other. He continues, “We’re so shut that we even joke round off set as properly. I’ll be grateful for those who sit up for the rationale why I’ve talked a lot about this.”

The trio then get able to take pictures for the principal poster. As they sit across the desk, Lee Yi Kyung jokes, “Oh, did the lighting director arrive? Why is simply Kwon Nara so vibrant?” Kwon Nara performs alongside, asking, “The place is the lighting director? The place are you?” When they’re requested to strike a comedic pose, Kwon Nara locations her foot on Kim Myung Soo’s leg, making him giggle.

The group finally ends up by taking further character posters in mysterious darkish lighting adopted by one other group picture behind a bale of straw. Lee Yi Kyung playfully sticks his head between the 2 bales, which makes the employees burst into stunned laughter. The video involves an finish because the trio end up their picture shoot and wave enthusiastically to the digicam.

Watch the total clip under!

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in his earlier drama “Meow the Secret Boy” under!

