Watch: Kim Ok Bin And Lee Joon Hyuk Fight For Survival Against Humanity’s Worst Instincts In “Darkish Gap” Trailer

OCN’s upcoming drama “Darkish Gap” has launched its major trailer!

Described as a “mutant survival drama,” “Darkish Gap” is about what occurs to a gaggle of survivors when people start to show into mutants after inhaling mysterious darkish smoke from a sinkhole.

Kim Ok Bin performs Lee Hwa Solar, a police detective in a Seoul regional investigation unit who involves the city of Mu Ji after receiving a mysterious cellphone name from her husband’s killer. Lee Joon Hyuk performs Yoo Tae Han, a tow truck driver and a local of Mu Ji.

The teaser opens with a have a look at Kim Ok Bin standing on the sting of the terrifying new sinkhole that has opened up within the city. In the meantime, Lee Joon Hyuk is attacked by a mysterious determine whereas driving round city. After displaying a glimpse of the mutant people reworked by the smoke, Kim Ok Bin observes, “Black eyes and black blood… These aren’t people.”

A small group of people combat for survival in opposition to the swarms of mutants, however somebody says in voice-over, “I’m extra terrified of people than mutants.” Another person shouts, “It’s due to you that we nearly died!”, suggesting that the egocentric actions and the worst instincts of people would possibly pose extra hazard to survival than the mutants themselves.

“Darkish Gap” premieres on April 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the trailer under!