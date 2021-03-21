Watch: Kim Ok Bin Is Surrounded By Mutant Humans In Thrilling Teaser For OCN Drama

OCN’s new drama “Darkish Gap” (literal title) has confirmed its premiere date!

“Darkish Gap” is described as a “mutant survival drama” and facilities on what occurs to a gaggle of survivors when people start to show into mutants after inhaling mysterious smoke from a sinkhole.

Kim Ok Bin stars as Lee Hwa Solar, a police detective in a Seoul regional investigation unit who involves the city of Mu Ji to trace down her husband’s killer. Lee Joon Hyuk stars as Yoo Tae Han, a tow truck driver and a local of Mu Ji with a robust sense of justice.

In the newest teaser for the drama, the streets of Mu Ji at night time are overrun with mutant people. Lee Hwa Solar bides her time, ready for the proper second to get into her automotive and escape. However because the sound of the automotive door reverberates via the night time, she finds herself surrounded right away by mutant people who assault her.

The manufacturing employees said, “This teaser is from Hwa Solar’s perspective as she is surrounded by mutant people and focuses on the principle theme of ‘Darkish Gap.’ The message of the drama, ‘That is the time for survival,’ can be true in Hwa Solar’s specific case.”

OCN additionally confirmed that the drama would premiere on April 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the preview under!

