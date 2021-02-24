Watch: Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, And Kim Sung Oh Handle Technical Errors And Cute Sheep Co-Stars On “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

All in a day’s work on the set of tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Received as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers.

In a behind-the-scenes video launched by tvN, the forged of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” deal with the a number of motion and stunt scenes with ease, in addition to some extra lighthearted scenes.

Spoilers

The video begins with Kim Sung Oh, Ahn Nae Sang, Jin Kyung, Park Hyuk Kwon, and Jung Da Eun rehearsing an explosion scene on the lab. Ahn Nae Sang struggles with getting the timing of his fall proper, however as quickly as he’s able to movie, the smoke bomb fails to go off twice. Regardless of this technical error, the forged full the scene and are fast to verify one another’s security as quickly because the director yells, “Minimize!”

The subsequent scene offers with the extreme battle scene between Kim Sung Oh, Kim Rae Received, and Lee Da Hee. Kim Sung Oh and Kim Rae Received continuously rehearse their battle strikes with the stunt director and by themselves in order that they don’t make errors throughout filming. As quickly because the digicam stops filming, the actors joke round with one another and the director.

The subsequent a part of the video exhibits Kim Rae Received and Lee Da Hee’s escape to make a brand new life collectively. A part of this entails residing on a sheep ranch, and Lee Da Hee is tickled to discover a sheep with the identical title as her character (Gu Reum, which implies “cloud” in Korean). However the actors discover it tough to get together with their sheep co-stars when it comes time to movie, because the sheep reject their makes an attempt to feed them and run wherever they select.

The video ends with Kim Rae Received and Lee Da Hee filming their characters’ being pregnant and marriage proposal. Lee Da Hee grabs Kim Rae Received in a bear hug after the proposal scene, however struggles because of the weight of her false abdomen and the director tells her to tone issues down.

Take a look at the clip beneath!

Watch “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” beneath!

Watch Now