Watch: Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, And Kim Sung Oh Transform Into Action Stars In Teaser For “L.U.C.A”

tvN’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A” has shared its first manufacturing teaser!

“L.U.C.A” is a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Received), who’s being chased due to his particular expertise, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him.

The brand new manufacturing teaser focuses on how Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, and Kim Sung Oh filmed their epic motion scenes for the drama. Braced with wires and hidden mattresses and filming towards a inexperienced display screen, the actors run, kick, bounce, punch, and explode their means by means of every scene.

Take a look at among the epic stunts under!

“L.U.C.A” is directed by Kim Hong Solar (“Voice,” “The Visitor”) and written by Chun Sung Il (“The Pirates,” “My Girlfriend Is An Agent.” “L.U.C.A” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

