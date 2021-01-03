General News

Watch: Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, And Kim Sung Oh Transform Into Action Stars In Teaser For “L.U.C.A”

January 3, 2021
1 Min Read

tvN’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A” has shared its first manufacturing teaser!

“L.U.C.A” is a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Received), who’s being chased due to his particular expertise, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him.

The brand new manufacturing teaser focuses on how Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, and Kim Sung Oh filmed their epic motion scenes for the drama. Braced with wires and hidden mattresses and filming towards a inexperienced display screen, the actors run, kick, bounce, punch, and explode their means by means of every scene.

Take a look at among the epic stunts under!

“L.U.C.A” is directed by Kim Hong Solar (“Voice,” “The Visitor”) and written by Chun Sung Il (“The Pirates,” “My Girlfriend Is An Agent.” “L.U.C.A” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

Take a look at Lee Da Hee in “Search: WWW” under!

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.