Watch: Kim Rae Won Fights To Survive As He Struggles To Remember His Identity In New Drama “L.U.C.A”

tvN’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A” shared thrilling new stills and a teaser video!

“L.U.C.A” is an motion thriller a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Won) who’s being chased for his particular skills, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him.

On January 22, the present unveiled stills of a tense confrontation between Ji Oh and Lee Son (Kim Sung Oh), who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was once a part of the particular forces. In addition they stare at one another from a distance, creating at ambiance that has drama followers questioning about their connection.

Ji Ho is participating in a lonely battle after being thrown out into the world with skills that might change the world and a secret. Lee Son is cruelly chasing after Ji Oh with a beast-like intuition for the hunt. The spectacle of the motion within the present is predicted to be on a complete different stage and it’s hinted at on this battle between Ji Oh, who’s combating to outlive, and the crazed Lee Son, who can acquire management over his opponent in a single go. Many are curious to search out out why Lee Son is so obsessive about Ji Oh that he would threat his life to catch him.

Kim Rae Won commented that “L.U.C.A” wouldn’t have been full with out Kim Sung Oh within the function of the evil Lee Son. “He placed on such an unbelievable efficiency that I can’t even think about a model of Lee Son not performed by Kim Sung Oh,” he mentioned. Kim Sung Oh shared, “I had a whole lot of motion and chase scenes with actor Kim Rae Won, and though it was tough and intense work that required refined energy management, our teamwork was nice.”

In addition, a brand new teaser video has been shared for the present, described as a information to Ji Oh. It begins with Ji Oh saying, “Once I come to, it’s at all times a brand new world to me.” Exterior at midnight, he’s in a daze with blood throughout his face when a police officer says to him, “Inform me your identify and resident registration quantity.” Ji Oh replies, “I don’t keep in mind.”

He collapses when he will get on a bus, and his voice narrates, “I really feel like I’ve been thrown away with out even understanding who I’m.” A caption reads, “Now I’ve to search out my recollections,” and clips present potential hints at his id. Then he’s packing his issues and operating away, however he stops in his tracks when he sees individuals approaching

“I’m scared of individuals,” he says. “If I have been the satan, would I be this scared of individuals?” Lee Da Hee’s voice says, “I’m curious. So it’s essential to keep in mind too. What it was that occurred.”

“L.U.C.A” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

