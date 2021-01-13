Watch: Kim Rae Won Hides A Terrifying Secret As He Goes On The Run In New Drama Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A” has launched a personality teaser of Kim Rae Won!

“L.U.C.A” is an motion thriller a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Won) who’s being chased due to his particular talents, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee) who’s the one one who remembers him.

In the brand new teaser, Kim Rae Won wanders empty fields and streets at night time as he says in voice-over, “I don’t the place I’m or how I obtained right here.” He is regularly seen bloodied and bruised and collapses on buses and bridges as a robust spasm overtakes him. In voice-over, Lee Da Hee responds, “Not having recollections doesn’t imply you don’t have a previous.”

She provides, “You’re not only a human, are you?”, however he insists, “I’m human. I wish to be human,” even because the teaser reveals he has the flexibility to govern electrical energy on subway tracks. He continues, “I wish to reside as an individual who has no particular talents.” Lee Da Hee responds as she engages in a determined chase, “It’s not a capability, it’s absolute management.”

As the state of affairs will get an increasing number of dire, Kim Rae Won grapples with Kim Sung Oh, who performs Lee Son, the person tasked to chase him down.

“L.U.C.A” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at the teaser beneath!

