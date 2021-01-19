Watch: Kim Rae Won Trusts Lee Da Hee With His Life In Teaser For Upcoming Drama “L.U.C.A”

tvN’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A” has unveiled a brand new poster and teaser!

“L.U.C.A” is an motion thriller a couple of man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Won) who’s being chased for his particular talents, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him.

The drama is directed by Kim Hong Solar (“Voice,” “The Visitor”) and written by Chun Sung Il (“The Pirates,” “My Girlfriend Is an Agent“). Different actors within the solid embody Kim Sung Oh, Kim Sang Ho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Ahn Nae Sang, Jin Kyung, Jung Da Eun, Kim Min Gwi, and Lee Joong Okay.

The drama beforehand unveiled group posters and particular person posters for the 2 leads. The brand new poster is a “couple” poster that portrays the connection dynamic between Ji Oh and Gu Reum. Though Ji Oh possesses particular talents that might flip the world the other way up, the one place on this planet that he’s protected is in Gu Reum’s arms. The slogan reads, “If I survive, I’ll go to you,” hinting that the 2 have a shared previous and destiny.

A supply from the manufacturing employees acknowledged, “Ji Oh, who was born robust and thrown out into the world alone, and Gu Reum, the one one that may give him security and salvation, are related by a horrible destiny. A key level within the drama is how their relationship adjustments as Ji Oh is ruthlessly hunted down. Please look ahead to the feelings created by the 2 actors’ synergy amidst the highly effective motion scenes.”

The brand new teaser provides a touch on the bitter previous that connects them each. As Kim Rae Won collapses in Lee Da Hee’s arms, she says in voice-over, “Why aren’t you working away?” He responds, “As a result of if I run away, I’m afraid I gained’t be caught by you once more.” Lee Da Hee watches anxiously as Kim Rae Won is revived from an accident within the hospital and says, “Even when I’ve to dig by means of your mind, I’ll work out what occurred.” The scene flashes to a childhood photograph and a scene of him performing CPR on her. He says, “And what if I become the one who killed your mother and father?” She replies with a flash of metal, “Then you definately’ll die too.” Nonetheless, she begins to heat to him as she says, “Don’t put your life on the road for me once more. And don’t go till I say you possibly can go,” and he makes the promise.

