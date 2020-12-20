Watch: Kim Seon Ho And Heize Show Love For Their Friends In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Kim Seon Ho and Heize would be the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

As MC Increase remains to be on hiatus resulting from his self-quarantine, the preview begins with the forged choosing a brand new MC for that week. It seems to be none apart from SHINee’s Key, who quickly will get a style for energy, prompting Taeyeon to complain, “You’re being so imply.”

The friends this week are a part of the “associates particular,” with Kim Seon Ho showing as Moon Se Yoon’s good friend and Heize as Taeyeon’s good friend. Kim Seon Ho and Moon Se Yoon work collectively on KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4,” and Moon Se Yoon additionally made a cameo in Kim Seon Ho’s tvN drama “Begin-Up.” Shin Dong Yup quips, “After Kim Seon Ho’s reputation shot up, Moon Se Yoon’s technique of waving has modified.”

Heize showers her good friend Taeyeon with love, agreeing with an outdated quote of hers that stated, “If the solar had a face, it will appear to be Taeyeon.” Heize added, “The best way she appears to be like whereas she’s speaking is so charming.” When Hanhae tells her that Taeyeon will not be good on the “Wonderful Saturday” recreation, Heize fires again, “Do properly your self.”

Nevertheless, each Kim Seon Ho and Heize develop into so unhealthy on the recreation that the forged tries to restrain them from making any extra errors.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on December 26 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview under!

Watch “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4”:

