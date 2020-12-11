Watch: Kim Seon Ho Sheds Tears In MV Teasers For Epitone Project’s “Sleepless” Sung By Younha

Kim Seon Ho might be starring in a brand new music video!

One-man band Epitone Venture might be releasing a brand new single he produced titled “Sleepless,” and Younha has lended her vocals for the tune. The emotional ballad is about being unable to go to sleep after a breakup.

Kim Seon Ho might be showcasing his detailed appearing as the principle lead of the music video.

Epitone Project’s “Sleepless” might be launched on December 15.

Take a look at the music video teasers beneath: