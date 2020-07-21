Watch: Kim So Eun Is Completely Immune To Seduction In Teaser For New Drama

Kim So Eun stars in a novel new teaser for a enjoyable new drama!

MBC’s new drama “Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Wish to Be Lonely” (literal title) is a romance about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something critical and wish to get pleasure from freedom but additionally don’t wish to be lonely.

Kim So Eun stars as Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who has stated no to courting for the previous 4 years. The teaser exhibits her character’s robust aversion to courting, as she rejects seduction makes an attempt by varied good-looking males.

In the primary scene, she is in mattress with a shirtless Ji Hyun Woo. As he tries to the touch her, she will get up and says, “I can’t be bothered.” In the subsequent scene, Park Gun Il leans in for a kiss within the elevator, however she turns her head away and says, “I can’t be bothered.” In the last scene, Gongchan actually sweeps Kim So Eun off her toes when she journeys in her heels. Nonetheless, she appears to be like unmoved and says, “I can’t be bothered.”

The teaser ends with Kim So Eun vanishing the three good-looking males with a snap of her fingers and saying the title of the drama, “I can’t be bothered to this point, however I hate being lonely.”

This drama will premiere on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

