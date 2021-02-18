Watch: Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo Get Playful Behind The Scenes Of “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” launched a behind-the-scenes have a look at the motion!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” tells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

The video begins on the battlefield, the place Kim So Hyun endures the chilly climate to movie her motion scenes. She additionally movies whereas sitting atop a horse and protests that it’s too troublesome, however she quickly smiles and completely executes the awkward movement of pretending to experience the horse that’s standing nonetheless. Subsequent, Ji Soo places his all into his struggle scene, however filming involves a halt when the top of his opponent’s ax unexpectedly flies off.

Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun mess around earlier than their scene, with Ji Soo shimmying his shoulders as if he’s mocking the best way she will get struck by an arrow. He grows severe as soon as filming begins however is unable to select up the fallen Kim So Hyun, which makes her burst into laughter. They proceed their light-hearted banter in one other scene the place they bump heads, and Kim So Hyun declares, “Let’s see whose head will get a bruise!” When Kim So Hyun is instructed to hit his mouth, Ji Soo extends his lips, inflicting Kim So Hyun to carry her hand in retaliation to a refrain of laughter from the encircling workers.

Kim So Hyun works arduous filming a scene the place she falls right into a entice, sustaining her skilled demeanor even when grime will get caught in her eye. Later she excitedly performs with the pet on set and movies a comedic scene along with Ji Soo and Hwang Younger Hee. Afterwards, Kim So Hyun can’t appear to cease laughing regardless that she is within the midst of a severe trade with Han Jae Younger.

Subsequent, Kim So Hyun’s younger counterpart Heo Jung Eun practices her swordsmanship with Kim Bup Rae, nonetheless managing to smile regardless of the sub-zero temperatures. Ji Soo’s baby counterpart Web optimization Dong Hyun additionally steps right into a freezing chilly pond for his scene, professionally sticking to his function and climbing as much as the shore though icicles have fashioned in his hair.

Watch the total making-of video beneath:

Try the drama on Viki beneath!

Watch Now