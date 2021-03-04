Watch: Kim So Hyun And Ji Soo Share Reasons To Watch “River Where The Moon Rises,” Describe Their Characters, And More

The stars of “River Where the Moon Rises” sat down for an unique interview with Rakuten Viki!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

Ji Soo mentioned concerning the drama, “It’s like a Korean model of ‘Magnificence and the Beast,’ there’s a little bit of fantasy in it.” Whereas speaking about their characters, Kim So Hyun mentioned that she performs the murderer Yeom Ga Jin at first of the drama earlier than she turns into Princess Pyeonggang afterward. “She’s cool-headed and difficult, however she additionally has a heat flame in her coronary heart. She’s an incredible girl,” mentioned Kim So Hyun.

Ji Soo commented, “On Dal is a wild man who lives within the woods, hiding from the world. His life begins to vary after he meets Pyeonggang.”

When requested to explain causes to look at the drama in 5 characters, Ji Soo mentioned, “So Hyun and Ji Soo,” making Kim So Hyun chuckle. She commented, “Cool motion scenes. Motion scenes in a historic drama are fairly completely different from others. I feel you’ll get pleasure from watching these motion scenes.”

The pair additionally shared traces from the drama that they suppose individuals will be capable of relate to, they usually answered speedy hearth questions that present their completely different preferences and tastes.

Kim So Hyun mentioned to Viki viewers, “We filmed the story of Pyeonggang and On Dal and it’s actually fascinating, so please present it loads of love.” Ji Soo added, “Please love Pyeonggang and On Dal quite a bit, and likewise share the drama far and huge too and present it love. See you on Viki!”

Try the complete interview with English subtitles under!

