Watch: Kim So Hyun And Na In Woo Put Their Heart And Soul Into Filming “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes look!

The video shares a glimpse of Na In Woo and Kim So Hyun filming troublesome motion scenes. Even though they must do the stunts time and again, they’re all smiles, they usually don’t hesitate to pour out all their vitality. When the digicam turns off, the forged and crew burst into laughter. Kim So Hyun and Lee Ji Hoon are particularly cheerful as they joke round with one another.

Subsequent, Na In Woo movies the scenes the place he begins a combat in opposition to the enemy troopers and shoots a sign into the air. The actor is ready to efficiently movie the combat scene with the assistance of the director. He has hassle taking pictures the arrow although, and he appears to be like flustered because it falls out of the bow. Luckily, he’s capable of succeed the second time.

Then Na In Woo and Kim So Yeon get collectively to shoot the half the place she discovers him mendacity on the battlefield. They’re each emotionally immersed into the second, however when she struggles to raise him up, she bursts into laughter. They run by way of the scene once more, and with the director’s steerage, they’re capable of full the gorgeous second.

The clip additionally shares a glimpse of Lee Ji Hoon and Choi Yoo Hwa filming their intense second. Opposite to the intense scene, the 2 smile warmly behind the scenes. Regardless of their noisy environment, they’re in a position to attract out their feelings throughout rehearsal. The two actors additionally share a pleasant hug and gently pat one another for encouragement.

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

“River Where the Moon Rises” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with a current episode beneath!

Watch Now