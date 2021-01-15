Watch: Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Lee Ji Hoon, And More Test Chemistry At Script Reading For New Drama

KBS 2TV’s “River The place the Moon Rises” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video from the primary script studying!

Primarily based on a basic Goguryeo folktale, “River The place the Moon Rises” tells the story of Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Ji Soo). At the script studying, Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, and Lee Ji Hoon took a while to clarify their roles and the way they relate to them.

Within the video, Kim So Hyun introduces her character Pyeonggang, who’s also referred to as Yeom Ga Jin. She explains that as a result of her position entails channeling two personalities, she’s going to work exhausting to emphasise the distinction between them along with her appearing. Kim So Hyun additionally provides that she herself has a way of robust will, much like that of Pyeonggang.

Ji Soo then describes his character On Dal as a one who looks as if a troublesome man but in addition has a naive and boyish nature. He admits there isn’t a lot in the best way of referring to On Dal as a result of he shares similarities with him.

The position of Go Gun will probably be performed by Lee Ji Hoon, who describes his character as charming and manly. He additionally says, “Go Gun has quite a lot of attributes that I haven’t been capable of categorical to the general public earlier than. I’ll attempt my finest to provide an excellent undertaking with our nice solid members, director, and workers members.”

The lineup for the drama additionally contains Wang Bit Na, Kim Bup Rae, Lee Hae Younger, and extra. Ji Soo feedback, “Everyone seems to be so proficient and the ambiance is sweet. I can study so much from them. and I really feel that filming will probably be a enjoyable course of.”

Take a look at the workforce’s chemistry beneath!

“River The place the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 following the conclusion of “Royal Secret Agent.” Watch a teaser for the sequence right here!

