Watch: Kim So Hyun Struggles To Balance Love And Duty In Upcoming Historical Drama Teaser

KBS 2TV’s “River The place the Moon Rises” has launched a personality teaser of Kim So Hyun!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo folks story, “River The place the Moon Rises” will inform the love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo). In this retelling of the well-known story, Pyeonggang – who can be the fierce warrior Yeom Ga Jin – is an bold girl who goals of turning into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo.

The teaser opens up with Princess Pyeonggang gazing up on the evening sky and saying, “The moon may be very vivid.” She exudes an imperial aura together with her majestic robes and ornate jewellery.

Nevertheless, the clip additionally exhibits her as a commoner. Regardless of her ragged clothes, she seems to be completely happy, particularly since she is together with her lover On Dal. On Dal factors out she is aware of nothing about herself however her identify Yeom Ga Jin, which hints Princess Pyeonggang and Yeom Ga Jin are the identical individual however with completely different social statuses and personalities.

Yeom Ga Jin suffers an id disaster, and after realizing who she actually is, she claims, “I’m Princess Pyeonggang, the oldest daughter of the king of this nation.” The video offers a glimpse of the adjustments she experiences, and drama followers can sit up for her progress and maturity as she turns right into a warrior princess.

Try the teaser beneath!

“River The place the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in her drama “The Story of Nokdu” with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)