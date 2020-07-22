Watch: Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Enjoy Taking Pictures Together On Set Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is in regards to the unusual romance between Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a kids’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction.

The clip begins off with Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji filming the scene on a bridge with the director calling out pointers from afar.

The 2 actors proceed to shoot a scene the place Go Moon Younger takes Moon Kang Tae’s image. As Kim Soo Hyun will get within the body, Seo Ye Ji remarks, “He completes the image.”

The 2 take selfies collectively, and Seo Ye Ji makes Kim Soo Hyun chuckle when she exclaims, “I regarded bizarre in that one simply now!” Her comment distracts Kim Soo Hyun, who continues to chuckle and finally ends up lacking the timing for his strains.

Kim Soo Hyun then shoots a scene within the hospital, the place he acts like he’s in ache and asks one of many crew members, “Do I’ve to behave like I’m about to die?”

Within the subsequent a part of the video, Seo Ye Ji joins Kim Mi Kyung, Park Jin Joo, Kim Joo Heon, and Kang Ki Doong. Seo Ye Ji begins to eat fortunately on set.

Later, Park Jin Joo will get Kim Joo Heon and Kang Ki Doong to take turns saying the drama’s title collectively, and her co-stars aren’t enthused. Kang Ki Doong tells Park Jin Joo, “That wasn’t excellent, proper?” whereas Kim Joo Heon says, “That is embarrassing.” Park Jin Joo finally ends up laughing. She responds, “We have now to indicate the viewers a enjoyable time on set,” and begins to do a cute dance with Kang Ki Doong.

Subsequent up is a scene between Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. Seo Ye Ji messes up the order of her strains a number of instances, and Kim Soo Hyun finds it humorous. Seo Ye Ji asks, “Are you laughing?” and Kim Soo Hyun corrects her strains for her. He then says, “I couldn’t maintain my laughter in.”

Whereas performing, Kim Soo Hyun falls to the bottom by himself and improvises some strains, saying, “How might you push me?” The forged and crew discover it amusing and finish the scene as Seo Ye Ji bursts into laughter.

Lastly, the clip reveals Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se filming an intense second collectively. Oh Jung Se recites Moon Sang Tae’s offended strains and all of a sudden breaks character to ask, “Do I hold going?” Oh Jung Se continues to do a powerful job together with his emotional scene, and Kim Soo Hyun offers the actor two thumbs up.

Watch the complete clip beneath!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

