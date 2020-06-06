Watch: Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Find Each Other Through The Nightmares In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Teaser

tvN has launched a brand new teaser for his or her upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not be Okay!”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” stars Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Seo Ye Ji as Go Moon Younger, a kids’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

The new teaser describes Moon Kang Tae as “the one who rejects love” and Go Moon Younger as “the one who has by no means identified love.” The clip opens with Moon Kang Tae reflecting on his childhood as somebody tells him, “You possibly can maintain him and defend him.” Moon Kang Tae then talks to his brother, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), about “that lady’s” kids’s books, a reference to Go Moon Younger.

Go Moon Younger pursues Moon Kang Tae for causes of her personal, main him to say, “Let’s not see one another once more.” Nevertheless, as issues take a flip for the darkish, with Go Moon Younger and Moon Sang Tae experiencing traumatic recollections and visions, Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger discover one another once more within the rain.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is slated to premiere on June 20. Try the teaser under!

The drama additionally shared two essential posters depicting the 2 lead characters in a fairytale romance with a darkish twist.

